While many young girls may play Drake's "Hotline Bling" at their bat mitzvahs, this one particular girl can actually say she got Drizzy himself to perform the song at her party.
According to Hollywood Life, the half-Jewish rapper crashed a young New York City girl's bat mitzvah and performed "Hotling Bling," along with his remix of Fetty Wap's "My Way" and his Views From The 6 track "Summer Sixteen."
As these videos below show, Drake even pulled out some of his signature dance moves from the "Hotline Bling" video alongside the 13-year-old bat mitzvah girl. This certainly gives a whole new meaning to feeling #blessed.
While this party seemed pretty crazy, this bat mitzvah was no way near as crazy as Drake's own re-bar mitzvah. Just check out his video for "HYFR" if you don't believe us.
Either way, mazel tov to this girl, who's not only a woman now, but is bound to be the coolest person in school come Monday morning.
According to Hollywood Life, the half-Jewish rapper crashed a young New York City girl's bat mitzvah and performed "Hotling Bling," along with his remix of Fetty Wap's "My Way" and his Views From The 6 track "Summer Sixteen."
As these videos below show, Drake even pulled out some of his signature dance moves from the "Hotline Bling" video alongside the 13-year-old bat mitzvah girl. This certainly gives a whole new meaning to feeling #blessed.
While this party seemed pretty crazy, this bat mitzvah was no way near as crazy as Drake's own re-bar mitzvah. Just check out his video for "HYFR" if you don't believe us.
Either way, mazel tov to this girl, who's not only a woman now, but is bound to be the coolest person in school come Monday morning.
Advertisement
Drake performing "Hotline Bling" at a bat mitzvah tonight in NYC. pic.twitter.com/M6oASIncUD— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 21, 2016
Drake performing "Summer Sixteen" at a bat mitzvah last night in NYC. pic.twitter.com/Vq2sOS79LE— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 21, 2016
Advertisement