The Most Buzzed About Designer At Fashion Week Is One You've Probably Never Heard Of

During fashion week — and this season in particular — it takes a lot to get people talking. The launch of a new product line, say, like when Mansur Gavriel surprise-dropped a shoe collection, is one way. Staging an intimate presentation for 20,000 people at Madison Square Garden is another. A third came about with the quiet release of a brand-new, never-before-seen label to a small selection of industry who's who — a release that was greeted with vast applause.
After five years as head of design at Dries Van Noten, 32-year-old Sander Lak was tapped to launch New York-based brand Sies Marjan, which made its debut Sunday. Self-described as "transcontinental freshness," the collection featured a wide range of cuts, colors, and textures. Here, there was no black; as the designer told The New York Times, "There's very few women that look good in black." Instead, embroidered silk numbers, soft florals in pastel hues, and draped blouses and dresses dominated. On the models feet were the most Dries-like designs: clogs and mules featured curved heels and came in yellows and pinks, among other shades.
It was, in simplest terms, a breath of fresh air amidst the majority of surprisingly — for lack of a better word — underwhelming presentations of this past week. It was also a prime example of how young talent, with the right direction and experience, can truly break into one of the toughest industries around. We're calling it: Sies Marjan is definitely one to watch; click through to see why.
