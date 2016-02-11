Kanye's New Album Has An Official, Final Name

Yeezy season is less than 24 hours away. First the album was Swish, then it was Waves, and now Kanye's album has an official, final name.
Final track list for The Life Of Pablo pic.twitter.com/PMH94MAAeJ— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 11, 2016
In a tweet today, Kanye revealed that his new album will be called The Life of Pablo. Next to the title, Kanye cryptically writes "which one?" While it's not clear exactly which Pablo Kanye is referring to, it seems like he's probably referencing either Pablo Picasso, considered the greatest artist of the 20th century, or possibly Pablo Escobar. Maybe he's a big fan of Narcos?
The revised track list is also different then in previous tweets. Notably absent are his collaborations with Paul McCartney, Rihanna, and Kendrick Lamar. Also missing is "All Day," which he debuted in an electric performance at last year's Brit Awards. For those, we'll always have SoundCloud.
The launch takes place tomorrow at 4 p.m. EST at Madison Square Garden. For those unable to make it, or make it to a theater, the launch will be livestreamed on Tidal. If you sign up today, you'll be eligible to win a pair of Yeezy Boosts and two tickets to the launch. Everyone who signs up will also receive a free 60-day trial.
