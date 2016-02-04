She may be Jenny from the Block, but apparently that block is now Rodeo Drive. In a new dubsmash of the iconic “Starbucks. YAS. Chipotle. YAS. Yoga Pants. YAS. More Starbucks. YAS.” vine, Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart showed off their silly sides.



Lopez and Smart opted for a more stripped down look for the video. He went without his shirt, she went without makeup. And she looked, we’re sure this goes without saying, phenomenal. That’s no surprise, as she has transitioned between periods in her career with irreplicable grace.



The video itself is strangely hypnotic. We couldn’t turn it off before it went on for at least a minute. It’s hard to overstate the power of saying one major national chain after another, punctuated only by agreement. Now we have to go to Starbucks. Or was it Chipotle? Either way, we’re all winners.



