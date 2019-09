I never in my life have cried at a movie, although I’ve been close. I’m an emotional person so it’s quite weird. That is until I recently watched Inside Out and I cried like a baby. There was something about the emotional progression of this girl turning into a young woman, and dealing with the intensity of those changes in her head, and seeing it played out in front of you. It was just too much to handle. I was on a plane, and you’re more susceptible to sadness for some reason, so that might have had something to do with it.As a man, I envy women’s fashion quite a bit. It has a lot of depth to it and there’s so much creativity to be found in women’s style. I have quite a creative group of friends and the women in it dress unbelievably well. They naturally manage to find a great look. Other than that, Beyoncé, because come on. I don’t think I’ve ever seen her and thought, ‘Oh no Beyoncé, not today.’There’s an artist based in LA called Lola Gil who I met through a mutual friend. I get overwhelmed when I look at her work because it’s unbelievable. As a token of friendship, she made me this small, delicate but beautifully presented piece of art. It’s a tiny black circle with a piano on it which is self-playing. On top of that there’s an ear. She does incredibly realistic surrealism. Her work inspires me to be different and interesting.Because I was raised well by my mum I find it easy to talk to women and I have a lot of female friends as a result of that. I think they'd get mad if I singled one out!