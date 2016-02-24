What is the most important lesson a woman has taught you?

It kind of reverts back to my mum again. She taught me to be respectful, not only to women but to everyone; to treat everyone with equality and with the same level of importance. I've found that to be the best tool I have. I have three of the most powerful and important women in the music industry working with me – Sarah Stennett, the CEO of the management company that signed me, Emma Banks at CAA, one of my booking agents, and then Sas Metcalfe, who works at my publishing company – and I’m so happy and proud to work with them. They are killing it in the industry.



Which woman makes you laugh the most?

I’m a big fan of Saturday Night Live and watch a lot of old episodes, and Tina Fey never fails to make me laugh. There is something so inherently funny about her and she’s so quick-witted and clever. Her writing style is brilliant. I love 30 Rock as well. I’m such an admirer of her work.



Are you envious of women?

I’m not envious of women because I’ve seen that in my line of work they aren’t always given the same opportunities as men. It’s something that hurts to see happen. I can’t begin to understand how difficult it can be to try and succeed in a creative industry as a woman. So, I’m not envious of women, but it's for reasons that suck.

