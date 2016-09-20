The Women Who Made Me: Douglas Booth

Who is your best platonic female friend? Why do you like her?

I'd probably say my friend Zoe. She went to drama school after uni which has sadly meant I haven't seen as much of her recently with us both having crazy schedules. But she's my best female pal because I can talk to her about anything, and she doesn't put up with any bullshit. She could also probably beat me up, no problem!



Which one woman do you most admire?

One woman? Now that's hard. My mother aside, I would have to say Kathy Eldon. She is a great friend of mine and has the most amazing spirit. She has had the most incredible life and influenced so many people for the good. She tragically lost her son, the equally special Dan Eldon at the age of 22 when he was stoned to death working as the youngest ever Reuters photographer, covering the famine and unrest in Somalia in 1993. Kathy went on however to turn her grief into a powerful force for good. She set up Creative Visions, a charity in his name that helps others like Dan to use media and the arts to create meaningful change in the world around them. To date, under their umbrella, the creative activists have touched more than 90 million people around the world. Having gotten to know Kathy personally, it's her generosity, kindness and warmth of spirit that she shares with everyone she meets on a daily basis, whoever they are, that makes her so admirable to me.



What is the most important lesson that a woman has taught you?

To fall in love, be in love and learn from love.