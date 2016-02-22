Monday's full moon in neat freak Virgo blows the whistle on all of our bad habits. Translation: Clean up, you effin' slobs! There, the Virgo full moon feels better now, having gotten that out. Clean and green are what Virgo is all about, so reach for eco-friendly counter sprays and organic produce this week. While there's no need to go on an, ahem, fruitless juice cleanse, if you've been labouring under the delusion that small batch bourbon and salted caramels are actual food groups — this week could bring a reckoning. Make that a burst of inspiration, actually. Let those moonbeams illuminate workouts that are actually fun and superfood-rich recipes that actually taste good, like these.
Although the week starts with major reality checks, it ends with a fantastic voyage. The sun and soulful Neptune host their annual meet-up on Sunday, calling our poetic, imaginative, and "go with the flow" vibes out of hiding. Turn the weekend into an artist's retreat or a spa getaway; book an appointment with an intuitive or healer. Keep the trusty diary handy as this transit sets the stage for some serious introspection, too. But first, there could be some chaos and confusion. Like shining a bright light (the sun) into fog (Neptune), we can only see what’s right in front of us — not the way off distance. The beauty of this Sun-Neptune merger? It helps us embrace “the power of now” and notice all the beautiful (or beautifully flawed) aspects of life that we’ve been overlooking. Bring on the illuminating wake-up calls!
Although the week starts with major reality checks, it ends with a fantastic voyage. The sun and soulful Neptune host their annual meet-up on Sunday, calling our poetic, imaginative, and "go with the flow" vibes out of hiding. Turn the weekend into an artist's retreat or a spa getaway; book an appointment with an intuitive or healer. Keep the trusty diary handy as this transit sets the stage for some serious introspection, too. But first, there could be some chaos and confusion. Like shining a bright light (the sun) into fog (Neptune), we can only see what’s right in front of us — not the way off distance. The beauty of this Sun-Neptune merger? It helps us embrace “the power of now” and notice all the beautiful (or beautifully flawed) aspects of life that we’ve been overlooking. Bring on the illuminating wake-up calls!