We thought we'd already seen British model Liberty Ross' wedding gown when pictures emerged of her in a simple white silk dress for a low key family ceremony on the beach. But, come on, this is Hollywood, of course she had two ceremonies. In newly released pictures, Liberty's goth Queen wedding gown breaks the all-white-everything rule, with aplomb. It's a dress that's sure to be canonised alongside our other favourite alt-gowns from Dita Von Teese's deep purple number to Gwen Stefani's pink dip-dye Galliano gown.
The model, who wed 62-year-old music mogul Jimmy Iovine in California on Valentine's Day, just took the biscuit for least expected wedding dress of the year (so far...). Naturally, the gown came with as many credentials as Liberty herself; a vintage, off-the-shoulder black lace Givenchy Haute Couture gown with a veil and headdress by her best friend, the milliner Stephen Jones. The groom wore Tom Ford.
Ross requested that all female guests wear red. We're not talking your standard fare of in-laws and old work colleagues; amongst the 300 guests were Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Pharrell and Lady Gaga.
