Vapes, tours around Japan, sex toys and a 'vampire' breast lift – this year's Oscars goodie bag has reached peak absurdity and cost, coming in at a reported $200,000. Which, when you take into account the golden Oscar trophy itself, worth a meagre $900, means losing might actually be better than winning this year (Leo, we’re looking at you).
The swag bag has been assembled by Los Angeles firm Distinctive Assets, which works with companies to provide beauty treatments and luxury experiences with brands hoping to capitalise on Oscar hopefuls' fame. This year's $200,000 total has set a new record. In 2014, losing attendees took home a comparatively diminutive $80,000 party bag, and in 2015, guests went home with $160,000 worth of free stuff.
According to The Daily Beast, the consolation prizes for this year's Academy Awards A-listers goes a little bit like this:
- A 10-day, first-class trip to Israel ($55,000)
- A year’s worth of unlimited Audi car rentals from Silvercar ($45,000)
- A 15-day walking tour of Japan ($45,000)
- Three private training sessions with “celebrity wellness expert” and star of ABC’s My Diet Is Better Than Yours, Jay Cardiello ($1,400)
- Ultherapy –a laser skin-tightening procedure courtesy of 740 Park MD ($5,530)
- A lifetime supply of skin creams from Lizora ($31,200)
- A Fit Club TV “Ultimate Fitness Package” in a private villa ($6,250)
- A Haze Dual V3 Vaporizer valued at $249.99 (presumably for Leo?)
Caveat: This is not the full list. We'd like to make special mention of the $390 toilet paper and "Farm Wife Style handmade earrings" at $35... Say what?
We imagine the Golden Globes people who put together this year's $1000 goodie bags are feeling a bit like the dinner guest who turns up with a bottle of red from the offie only to discover the neighbour's brought Cristal.
