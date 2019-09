For the people who have everything...Vapes, tours around Japan, sex toys and a 'vampire' breast lift – this year's Oscars goodie bag has reached peak absurdity and cost, coming in at a reported $200,000 . Which, when you take into account the golden Oscar trophy itself, worth a meagre $900 , means losing might actually be better than winning this year (Leo, we’re looking at you).The swag bag has been assembled by Los Angeles firm Distinctive Assets , which works with companies to provide beauty treatments and luxury experiences with brands hoping to capitalise on Oscar hopefuls' fame. This year's $200,000 total has set a new record. In 2014, losing attendees took home a comparatively diminutive $80,000 party bag , and in 2015, guests went home with $160,000 worth of free stuff According to The Daily Beast , the consolation prizes for this year's Academy Awards A-listers goes a little bit like this:- A 10-day, first-class trip to Israel ($55,000)- A year’s worth of unlimited Audi car rentals from Silvercar ($45,000)- A 15-day walking tour of Japan ($45,000)- Three private training sessions with “celebrity wellness expert” and star of ABC’s My Diet Is Better Than Yours, Jay Cardiello ($1,400)- Ultherapy –a laser skin-tightening procedure courtesy of 740 Park MD ($5,530)- A lifetime supply of skin creams from Lizora ($31,200)- A Fit Club TV “Ultimate Fitness Package” in a private villa ($6,250)- A Haze Dual V3 Vaporizer valued at $249.99 (presumably for Leo?)Caveat: This is not the full list. We'd like to make special mention of the $390 toilet paper and "Farm Wife Style handmade earrings" at $35... Say what?We imagine the Golden Globes people who put together this year's $1000 goodie bags are feeling a bit like the dinner guest who turns up with a bottle of red from the offie only to discover the neighbour's brought Cristal.