Watch Seth Rogen Crush This Gender-Swapped Monologue From Clueless

We love the W Magazine Casting Call video series. Their Gone With the Wind recasting was the first in a series of gender-swapped audition reels that is generating no shortage of complete gold. 2016 is the year Clueless turns old enough to drink, so it’s appropriate that they went with all-male actors to recreate a key scene.
This week, they’ve enlisted Bradley Cooper, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, and Jake Gyllenhaal to deliver Cher Horowitz’s iconic debate monologue. We don’t think it’s really possible to improve on Alicia Silverstone’s naive idealism, but they manage to put their own spin on the proceedings.
“I’d like to preface this by saying what was unfortunate about reading through this for the first time — and I just also would like to say I just got this — was that I realized that I talk like this, which is a bummer,” Gyllenhaal says in the opening.
What’s wrong with sounding like the prototypical out-of-touch spoiled teenager, Jake? We don’t think that’s very nice. And, if we’re being honest, these lines sound so natural coming out of Seth Rogen’s mouth it sounds like it was written for and by him.
Who's your favorite? Also, we think the Republican candidates could take a lesson or two from Cher’s garden party strategy. If she was on stage, she would have our vote.
