Amy Schumer Delivers Iconic Movie Line In Gender-Swapped Audition Reel

If you ever wanted to see a gender-swapped audition reel recreating one of the most famous exchanges in film history, you’re in luck.
W Magazine enlisted 29 celebs to deliver their take on the iconic dialog between Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh in the 1940 slavery nostalgia epic Gone with the Wind.
“If you go, where shall I go? What shall I do?” Leigh asks.
“Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn,” Gable replies.
The video shows a full range of acting styles from a variety of famous faces. Amy Schumer’s imperious delivery of Gable’s line will get laughs, but so too will Cate Blanchett’s wry self-deprecation.
“See this is why men say the lines. Is that what people are going to say when they see this? Are you setting me up?” Blanchett asks.
Kristen Wiig delivers two memorable takes on the line and Eddie Redmayne had me getting kind of emotional. Be sure to keep an eye out for Elizabeth Banks, Seth Rogen, Samuel L. Jackson, a very coquettish Bryan Cranston, Brie Larson, and a showstopper from Daisy Ridley.
Videos like these, or the NY Times' “14 Actors Acting” series, really show off what a performer brings to the role. You don’t realize the range of possibility for each line until you see master performers bring it to life in their own idiosyncratic ways. More videos like this, please.
