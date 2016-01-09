Ellie Goulding Is Totally Twinning With Her Musician Boyfriend

Love is a many-splendored thing, but one thing it definitely isn't? Perfect. Just ask Ellie Goulding.
In a new interview with Glamour, Goulding opens up about dating fellow musician Dougie Poynter, the bassist for the English pop-rock band McBusted...and admits it isn't always easy.
“I’ve been busy; he's been busy. We're apart constantly,” Goulding said. “But we’re great because we accept it’s never going to be perfect.”
That being said, it has allowed her to expand her wardrobe. Goulding says that when it comes to style, they're both pretty on point. In fact, their tastes are so similar that she can raid his closet.
“We dress kind of similar,” Goulding said. “Dougie’s always like, ‘We can’t both wear this shirt!’ But I like it.”
It isn't just the clothes that the two platinum blonds share, Goulding says they are often mistaken for siblings.
“People always say we look like brother and sister,” she told the mag. “Even our family members say it. It’s quite weird.”
Weird as it may be, twinning seems to be winning for Goulding and her man.
