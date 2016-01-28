Awww @kanyewest are u mad I'm not around to play in ur asshole anymore? #FingersInTheBootyAssBitch☝— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) January 27, 2016
Holy. Shit. Talk about dropping the mic. In celebration of Amber's comeback to end all comebacks, here are some other celebrity clapbacks that will have you starting inexplicable beef with your mates on Twitter, just so you can throwdown when the occassion rises #FingersInTheBootyAssBitch
James Blunt
What does one do if one is exceedingly posh and also responsible for some of the soppiest songs ever written? One unleashes their trolliest of troll sides on Twitter and becomes author of some of the most snide snapbacks ever composed in 140 characters. See below.
Boning your mum. RT @Charlie_1232: James Blunt has a twitter, what would he even tweet about?— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) December 3, 2014
Just that and a few super models. RT @_idkmatilda: has James blunt done anything other than that one song in his whole career— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 8, 2015
In what potentially could have been one of the most boring Twitter fueds in the history of Twitter, Piers Morgan VS Gary Lineker actually had more legs on paper.
@piersmorgan
I think the 2 world cups I played in probably edged that— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 6, 2012
Rob Delaney
When David Cameron posted a very earnest picture of himself on a call to Barack over at the white gaff (could he have been on hold with BT?!), American comedian Rob Delaney joined in on the conversation, quite literally.
I've been speaking to @BarackObama about the situation in Ukraine. We are united in condemnation of Russia's actions. pic.twitter.com/7Rk2k8iOIK— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 5, 2014
.@David_Cameron @BarackObama Hi guys, I'm on the line now too. Get me up to speed. pic.twitter.com/xhmJG5KpxT— rob delaney (@robdelaney) March 5, 2014
Then Patrick Stewart chimes in. That's when you know it's time to bow out.
.@robdelaney @David_Cameron @BarackObama I'm now patched in as well. Sorry for the delay. pic.twitter.com/elLQcKcV3w— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 5, 2014
We didn't see this one coming. And neither did Drizzy we bet, when 89-year-old American business tycoon T Boone Pickens gave Drake his two cents. Snap.
The first billion is a helluva lot harder RT @Drake: The first million is the hardest.— T. Boone Pickens (@boonepickens) May 31, 2012
If you thought Malcolm In The Middle was Muniz's moment in the sun, think again. He also penned this in response to a member of the public tweeting about how awful his acting is...
@iHeartMtnDEW Yeah, but being retired with $40,000,000.00 at 19 has not been awful. Good luck moving out of your moms house before youre 35.— Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) September 16, 2010
The Empire actress took to Twitter to address fat-shaming comments she received after a particularly raunchy sex-scene aired and pretty much shut the whole internet up. #goals
To people making mean comments about my GG pics, I mos def cried about it on that private jet on my way to my dream job last night. #JK— Gabourey Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) January 13, 2014
That one time Hugh did something we can get down with. Kind of.
@bazooka_Jroe I have a lot of girlfriends because I don't call them bitches, Jroe. A little respect will take you a long way.— Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) July 11, 2011
The crown prince of social media fall-outs, Zayn Malik, had a few things to say to Max George after he gently ribbed him for no apparent reason. Ok so this one's a little childish, but, you know, effective. Highlights below.
Finally the most succinct clapback from Shaquille O'Neal himself. The phrase 'ur caps r on btw' is now in the Urban Dictionary.
