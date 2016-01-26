Our favourite headphone brand, Beats By Dre, has come together with London’s favourite stylist Edward Enninful to create a short film to honour Enninful's glittering 25 year-long career. Naturally, SHOWstudio’s Nick Knight has directed the short which features eight models representing seven sins against seven colours to the backdrop of seven different songs. Why eight we hear you ask? Well gluttony has two- go figure. The film will be publicly screened on January 29th on the Beats by Dre billboard in Times Square before premiering globally on showstudio.com on Febuary 13th. To accompany the film, Beats by Dre will produce a limited-edition line of headphones that will be available by invitation only.
If this is all sounding a bit fashun and a bit exclusive, don’t be deterred. The visuals are sensational. Starring Kate Moss as lust; Naomi Campbell embodying pride; Karlie Kloss representing greed; Lara Stone and Anna Ewers depicting gluttony; Maria Carla Boscono as sloth; Karen Elson poses as wrath, and Jourdan Dunn, as envy, this is the sexiest morality lesson we’ve ever seen.
So why all the fuss over Enninful’s career? He was scouted as a model for i-D magazine on the London Underground in 1990, when he was a 16-year-old schoolboy. By nineteen he was running the magazine’s fashion department. He’s since been behind some of the industry’s most arresting imagery of the post-modern era and his work has tackled taboos such as racism and plastic surgery head on. His colleagues are his friends, and he has friends in high, high places (Naomi Campbell calls him ‘brother’) and his tenure at Vogue Italia under editor Franca Sozzani and over at the US arm under head honcho Anna Wintour was very much felt. Enninful is currently fashion director at W magazine, and is now carving out his unique vision for the digital age.
He talked to WWD about the collaboration explaining, “I really didn’t want anything that was looking back at my career. I wanted to do something that was very now and very forward-looking,” he said. “Nick is a longtime collaborator and mentor to me, and he’s the best of the best when it comes to combining photography, film and sound in a way that is so relevant today and looks toward the future.” How did he pick the girls? “That was the toughest part,” said Enninful. “In the end I just had to sit with Nick and decide who is the model that best epitomises each sin.” But Kate Moss was quick to stake her claim. “Straight away Kate said, “I’m lust.” She claimed it.’
