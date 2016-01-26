Our favourite headphone brand, Beats By Dre, has come together with London’s favourite stylist Edward Enninful to create a short film to honour Enninful's glittering 25 year-long career. Naturally, SHOWstudio’s Nick Knight has directed the short which features eight models representing seven sins against seven colours to the backdrop of seven different songs. Why eight we hear you ask? Well gluttony has two- go figure. The film will be publicly screened on January 29th on the Beats by Dre billboard in Times Square before premiering globally on showstudio.com on Febuary 13th. To accompany the film, Beats by Dre will produce a limited-edition line of headphones that will be available by invitation only.



If this is all sounding a bit fashun and a bit exclusive, don’t be deterred. The visuals are sensational. Starring Kate Moss as lust; Naomi Campbell embodying pride; Karlie Kloss representing greed; Lara Stone and Anna Ewers depicting gluttony; Maria Carla Boscono as sloth; Karen Elson poses as wrath, and Jourdan Dunn, as envy, this is the sexiest morality lesson we’ve ever seen.