Every day this week, my friend Laura has sent me a picture of herself in a hat and it’s all because of Geri Halliwell. The former Spice Girl posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption: “Happy Friday. I got a new hat! I think it takes a bit of confidence to wear one. But I'm stepping out of my comfort zone." Laura wants to push herself so has taken on the hat challenge too. Meanwhile, thanks to Halliwell, I’ve started baking, reading books I wouldn’t usually have picked up, and have even considered making her catchphrase “Never let anyone steal your sparkle” my new Twitter description.



Halliwell high-kicked her way to fame as Ginger Spice in the 90s but now she is undergoing a renaissance on Instagram, following in the footsteps of Craig David to become the platform's latest unlikely cult star.



She came along as I was beginning to wonder if I was done with the photo sharing site. Looking at the lives of all the usual suspects – Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift – wasn’t giving me the same voyeuristic hit they used to. Then I saw a picture of some burnt biscuits in the shape of feet that Halliwell had shared. She took a zen attitude to her mistake: “Takes all colours and sizes to make a world.” And then there are her cheery videos telling me to have a "Happy Friday."



Thanks, Gez, I WILL.

