

What carb feels best against the skin?

I'd say the least nutritional ones always feel the best – white breads, cake-y ones.



What do you say to people who say it's a fetish?

I'm not doubting that it is something that probably gets someone off out there, and I don't think there's anything wrong with that! BUT I do think these assumptions are being a lot more because I am Asian. The word "fetish" specifically seems to be thrown around a lot in my world.



Do you think about what you're wearing?

I'd like to think I always try to look nice! But for these videos, I just wear things that I'd wear on the weekend, so it's definitely more flashy than my everyday look... which is mostly Uniqlo heattech and bdg jeans.

