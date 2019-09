When images and videos of a lady rubbing her face into all sorts of bread started to garner attention last month, we had a few questions. Like, why? And what happens to the bread afterwards?We are of course talking about @breadfaceblog , the Instagram account that in the founder's own words is: "Giving the people something they didn't ask for." It might not be what the people asked for, but they're enjoying it – she's amassed 45.2k followers despite having posted only 25 videos of herself rolling her face in bread, accompanied by soundtracks ranging from Cocteau Twins to Whitney Houston. Intrigued to say the least, we had to know more about the unnamed Bread Lady, so we did what anyone in 2016 who wants to get a stranger's attention does: DM'd her on Instagram with loads of carb-themed emojis, and we heard back...I always thought it would feel great! Specifically, soft breads.Just an irresistible urge I had one day. I always try to give into harmless impulses as much as I can.I thought it was a funny idea and I figured it would make someone laugh.