Group hugs all round this week, as the sun bursts into communal Aquarius for a month this Wednesday, reviving the team spirit in us all. Banding together is the name of the game between now and February 19th, especially around a worthwhile cause. Aquarius is the activist sign of the zodiac, making this a great time to clean up our corners of the world — together. Under these sunbeams, we're encouraged to be inclusive and open-minded when casting the dream team.



Saturday's full moon in Leo turns the world into a giant talent show. Everyone's out to be discovered, recognised, and seen, which will definitely make the weekend entertaining. But heed the Mercury retrograde warning label here, too. The line between fame and notoriety practically dissolves under this full moon. Does the world need another Amy Schumer? Well yes, sure...but turning every conversation into Amateur Night is not a recipe for racking up fans. For best results, make sure to share the spotlight this weekend, too.

