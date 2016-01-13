

Other celebs give less of a shit about plastering their baby's faces all over Instagram from the get go. Maybe your newborn wants it's own Instagram account? And by get go, I mean from the moment the baby's head starts pushing it's way out of it's mother's undercarriage. At least, that's what Robbie Williams deemed appropriate when he decided to liveblog the birth of his first child with Ayda Field. Frankly, it was a bit much. Rule: if the baby cannot open its eyes, it's not ready for its debut.



Safest bet, probably, celebs, is to quietly truss up your newborn in an animal-themed onesie, or a cosy blanket, and be done with it. A-Lister or civilian, no-one can resist putting a child in a cutesy costume. Or if you're Ice T and wife Coco, then it's fine to make your newborn baby resemble a faded Hollywood actress. Not wrong at all.

