In this age of social media, it's easy to overstep the invisible line that reads: "Too Much Information, Please Stop, No-one Cares". Especially when it comes to offspring. And especially for celebrities. But, you know, it's more difficult for famous people to find that line because so often people do care. With all those Instagram likes and pleading Tweets from fans it must be easy to think the world wants to know everything. But we don't. So please, celebs of Instagram, allow us to help you navigate these tricky waters.If you're a lady celebrity who is up the duff, and you don't want the internet speculating on your expanding waistline, then it's understandable you might want to share the news yourself. That's what Anne Hathaway decided to do when she realised she was being papped on the beach, her bare bump there for all to see."I figure if this kind of photo is going to be out in the world," Anne said, "it should at least be an image that makes me happy (and be one that was taken with my consent. And with a filter.)" The photo might be a little too "ta-da!" for our liking (no need for that jaunty leg, love), but it's probably the simplest and least cringe way for celeb mothers-to-be to let everyone (read: the media) know they're expecting. See Liv Tyler's latest Instagram snap for a masterclass in the perfect 'I'm-preggers-and-a-little-bit-smug-but-holding-it-down' beach shot.