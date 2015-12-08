There’s nothing better than one of the world’s most feted celebrities dropping their guard and letting you know what they really think. Beyond her cherubic genetics, part of what makes Gigi Hadid one of the globe’s most Googled people is her ability to look cucumber cool even in the wake of flashbulbs, headlines, Kardashians, A-list break ups and unions.
So we were rather excited about the Vogue cover star's video interview in which she shares some very useful life advice. Date late for dinner? Order your food and then leave a note saying "you snooze you lose." On the wrong end of some trolling? "Make them feel shitty about being mean." Mess with her sister Bella? "Oh, it’s the end of your life, pretty much."
