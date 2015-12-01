Paris Hilton, who once was so famous that Kim Kardashian was literally her assistant, has been out of the public eye for so long that it seems like she might as well be married with children. It was around this time last year that Kim “Broke The Internet” for Paper magazine and now her former employer becomes a cover star.
She has disappeared, instead playing a steady diet of club nights in Ibiza and other worldwide hotspots while working on her own videogame and maintaining an off-the-radar relationship. Hilton, formerly the poster girl for the party going too far, has settled into a comfortable celebrity out of the public eye without hiding out.
In a new interview and photo spread with Paper, the former Simple Life star went goth chic and a little bondage-y. Her black lipstick gives her a level of depth and mystery that her typical image just didn’t. It was the sort of haute edge that seemed to have gone missing along with Paris’s party days.
She has disappeared, instead playing a steady diet of club nights in Ibiza and other worldwide hotspots while working on her own videogame and maintaining an off-the-radar relationship. Hilton, formerly the poster girl for the party going too far, has settled into a comfortable celebrity out of the public eye without hiding out.
In a new interview and photo spread with Paper, the former Simple Life star went goth chic and a little bondage-y. Her black lipstick gives her a level of depth and mystery that her typical image just didn’t. It was the sort of haute edge that seemed to have gone missing along with Paris’s party days.
Advertisement
Paris tells Paper that people don’t realize that she’s “actually really shy.”
Some other highlights: Her favorite online animal is, “the animated version of [Hilton's recently deceased Chihuahua] Tinkerbell for my upcoming video game!”
And the last show she binge-watched? “Family Guy. It's one of my favorite shows. So hilarious!”
That seems historically appropriate.
Advertisement