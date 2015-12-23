2015's Best In-Flight Social Media Moments

It's hard to believe, but there was a time before we could check our email or play Candy Crush at 35,000 feet. Thankfully, those days are gone. Now we're free to check Facebook or watch our favorite TV shows mid-flight, which makes red eyes and turbulence a lot easier to deal with. And our increasingly plugged-in flights have another benefit: we can now share our experiences, in real time, with those on the ground. Airplanes, meet the live-tweet.
In 2015, there was no shortage of people taking to social media to share their travel stories. While most of them involved just another delayed flight or lost bag, some were truly exceptional — they made us laugh, gasp, and even restored our faith in humanity. Click through to see six of our favorite mid-flight social media moments from the past year.
In 2015, there was no shortage of people taking to social media to share their travel stories. While most of them involved just another delayed flight or lost bag, some were truly exceptional — they made us laugh, gasp, and even restored our faith in humanity. Click through to see six of our favorite mid-flight social media moments from the past year.