Watch A 10-Year-Old Girl Bring Shia LaBeouf To Tears

If you were hoping to be the first to touch Shia’s soul, you may have missed your chance. LaBeouf has been at FACT in Liverpool, taking calls as part of his #TOUCHMYSOUL performance. And this one visitor may just have done it.
On December 13, 10-year-old Amelia Poggenpoel showed up at FACT with her mom, 33-year-old Tor, and put on a performance of Smokey Robinson’s “Who’s Loving You?” that LaBeouf won’t soon forget.
When they were inside the exhibition, Tor called and was patched through quickly to LaBeouf.
“I started talking about Amelia and how proud I am of her and how sometimes I don’t feel that she’s loved enough,” Tor told Liverpool’s ECHO. “I don’t always have attention to give to her when I’m at work or if I’m tired. I got quite emotional talking about it and they then realised I was in the room with them. They took their headsets off and Shia started welling up. I told them that Amelia has an amazing voice, so he asked if she could sing for him.”
They, obviously, agreed. You can see the video below, but know that it ends with a LaBeouf hug. Shia isn’t exactly a stranger to tears, though this is genuinely a special moment.
"He actually said: 'You touched my soul,'" Tor told the ECHO.
We give LaBeouf a lot of LaGuff, but this was truly awesome. Check it out.
