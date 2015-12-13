Jennifer Lawrence & Amy Schumer Plan To Take Twinning To The Next Level

New BFFs Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence are planning some next-level twinning at the upcoming Golden Globe awards, and we are all about this plan.
“We're going to try to figure out how to wear the exact same thing," Lawrence told E! News while promoting her new film, Joy.
“She’s going to have to wear Dior,” J Lawr told E!. “I’m just going to have Dior make two of whatever they’re making for me.” The brand, for whom Lawrence is the official "face," will undoubtedly be delighted by the news...It'll now have at least two A-list stars walking the red carpet in its creations.
The pair of stars have worn the same dress before, but not at the same time. Schumer recently channeled Lawrence's first Oscar appearance with a red Calvin Klein gown and blonde waves.
Lawrence is nominated for her turn in Joy and Schumer is up for her performance in Trainwreck.
