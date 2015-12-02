Despite the countless promos for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, much remains mysterious about Rey, the movie's female protagonist played by Daisy Ridley. Frankly, there's still a lot that we don't know about Ridley herself, who was plucked from obscurity to star in what will surely be one of the biggest movies of all time.
While many of the actors in The Force Awakens are familiar to audiences, Ridley is likely only recognizable to eagle-eyed viewers of British television. The actress has had stints on shows like Silent Witness and Mr. Selfridge. In The Force Awakens, she plays a scavenger named Rey who is rumored to have some impressive parentage.
As the release of the film draws closer, Ridley has become more active on Instagram, letting us in on her life. She posts about her victories at the gym, as well as her obsession with The Great British Bake Off. (We're with her on that one. That show is amazing.) She's utterly charming.
Here, we've compiled 12 bits of information that you need to know become the ultimate Daisy Ridley fan.
