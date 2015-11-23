Under most circumstances, women aren't so thrilled about going through menopause — especially earlier than expected. But Angelina Jolie is having something of a unique experience with the change in life phase. In fact, the By the Sea director and star recently told The Sydney Telegraph that she's enjoying it.
"I actually love being in menopause," revealed the actress, who underwent surgeries to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes earlier this year. (She also underwent a double mastectomy in 2013.) Of course, Jolie added that she's not having all the worst symptoms associated with the shift, which may be helping her cope more easily than some women.
"I haven't had a terrible reaction to it, so I'm very fortunate," she added. "I feel older, and I feel settled being older." Jolie, who turned 40 in June of this year, went on to say that she's pleased to be a grown-up. "I don't want to be young again."
