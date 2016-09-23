8 Costumes For Girls Who Have Moved Beyond Breakfast At Tiffany's

This story was originally published on October 8, 2015.
You can expect to see a certain set of characters at every Halloween party. Cher Horowitz is in the corner, chatting up a Pink Lady, and there goes Marilyn Monroe, shimmying her way onto the dance floor. And of course, at least two Audrey Hepburns in LBDs and pearls, bumping into things because they've refused to take off their sunglasses.
There's a reason these costumes keep coming up year after year: They're always recognizable — a nod to the classics and an appropriate level of throwback — and are incredibly easy to put together. However, there's always a chance you'll run into, well, yourself at whatever fete you end up at. This can all be easily prevented, though: We took eight of our go-to Halloween get-ups, and found similar — but off-beat — alternatives that are just as easy to DIY. See our picks, ahead.
Need more costume ideas for Halloween? Looking for spooky (and amazing) makeup inspiration? Chat with us on Facebook Messenger!
You can expect to see a certain set of characters at every Halloween party. Cher Horowitz is in the corner, chatting up a Pink Lady, and there goes Marilyn Monroe, shimmying her way onto the dance floor. And of course, at least two Audrey Hepburns in LBDs and pearls, bumping into things because they've refused to take off their sunglasses.
There's a reason these costumes keep coming up year after year: They're always recognizable — a nod to the classics and an appropriate level of throwback — and are incredibly easy to put together. However, there's always a chance you'll run into, well, yourself at whatever fete you end up at. This can all be easily prevented, though: We took eight of our go-to Halloween get-ups, and found similar — but off-beat — alternatives that are just as easy to DIY. See our picks, ahead.
Need more costume ideas for Halloween? Looking for spooky (and amazing) makeup inspiration? Chat with us on Facebook Messenger!