This week, Pan, featuring Rooney Mara's controversial turn as Tiger Lily, will hit theaters. It takes on The Martian, in which Kate Mara is one member of the Mars crew that has left behind presumed dead Matt Damon. Earlier this year, Kate was part of one of the biggest superhero-fueled flops in recent history, Fantastic Four. That was shortly after Rooney tied for a Best Actress award in Cannes for this fall's hotly anticipated Carol. It's a good thing these two sisters don't ever consider each other rivals.
If they've been up for the same role, elder sister, Kate, recently told Jimmy Kimmel that their agents were wise enough not to tell them. We can't exactly imagine Kate as The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo's Lisbeth Salander, or Rooney as House of Cards' Zoe Barnes, so it must be true.
The basic details about these critical darlings' lives are pretty well known: They were born (Kate in 1983, Rooney in 1985) and raised in Bedford, New York, a suburb outside of NYC. They're two of four children from the union of Pittsburgh Steelers owners (the Rooneys) and New York Giants owners (the Maras). Now, how about a few facts that aren't trotted out in every single interview? Read on for some important, and some extremely trivial things, that you might not know about the Mara sisters.
