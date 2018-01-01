A '90s Throwback To Kate Moss In NYC

Kate Moss' love affair with New York City goes way back. In fact, it was here, at JFK airport, that a then-14-year-old British beauty was discovered by Storm Models founder Sarah Doukas. Now, 27 years later, Moss' face has become one of the most iconic in fashion history. And while her beauty — and, let's be honest, notoriety — has gone global, there is something particularly captivating about the place where it all began. NYC is also where photographer Stephanie Pfriender Stylander photographed the young It Girl in 1992, with the city as her playground.
The shoot, Moss' first editorial for Italian Harper’s Bazaar, captured the '90s icon in her — and, as some would argue, the city's — heyday. These images, which have just been re-released under the title “The Kate Moss Collection,” take us way back, offering up a hefty dose of romance and nostalgia. The photographs are not just a tribute to a New York City of the past (where highlights of a graffiti-stricken Soho, old-school taxi cabs and subway cars, and even the World Trade Center are shown). They highlight young Kate's playfulness, attitude, teenage curiosity, and passion as she poses alongside model Marcus Schenkenberg (who is clearly reminiscent of Moss' '90s beau, Johnny Depp). Here, there are two love stories being told: the first, between Kate and Marcus; the second, between Kate and New York City.
As if we needed another reminder of how much we love Kate and NYC, Stylander's photos are here to resurface our admiration. And, truth be told, we are seriously pleased to get this blast into the past.