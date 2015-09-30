Here’s What You Should Actually Say To A Woman Who’s Had A Miscarriage

After taking some time to recover and reflect, Dr. Zucker wanted to do something about what she calls our "cultural silence" around pregnancy loss. She'd seen so many women in the grip of shame and self-blaming, "having real trouble in the grieving process or trying to find some aspect of their behavior that may or may not have caused this." Of course, all these feelings thrive on that sense of being alone and unable to talk about the experience — just as friends and family often feel similarly unable to reach out. So, even though there's no one tried-and-true way to support someone after this kind of loss, Dr. Zucker realised that something — even a simple, empathetic card — was better than nothing at all.