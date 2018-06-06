15 Things From Sex & The City That Still Hold Up, & 15 That Don’t

Like many millennials before me I recently found myself in a Sex and the City hole — watching every episode, back to back, from the awkwardly dated pilot to the fairy-tale-in-Paris finale. I loved the series when I was in high school, and still partially credit a similar post-breakup binge in 2004 with inspiring my move to New York, back in the days when the DVDs were always stacked up next to my TV. I wanted brunch with the girls, cabs all over Manhattan, and all the shoes. But this time, as I sat on my bed glued to my laptop's glowing screen, I found myself cringing. Some things were not quite right.