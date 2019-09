15 Things From Sex & The City That Still Hold Up, & 15 That Don’t

More than the characters' sometimes erratic behaviour, the city they live in is nearly unrecognisable. Carrie says that it takes 10 years to become a New Yorker, a milestone that I hit last September. In that decade — coincidentally, the decade that SATC has been off the air — the city has rapidly changed. Manhattan is no longer the sole desirable borough, transgendered sex workers are far from a fixture on West 14th Street, and a weekly columnist can hardly even dream of living alone in a one-bedroom off Lexington. Yet, while many parts of series' portrayal of the city feel dated, others are still strangely recognisable — and in rare instances, the show was even ahead of its time. We break down what holds up and what falls flat, ahead.