It's really no one's business why these women choose to ignore their razors. Our bodies are our bodies, thank-you-very-much — and no one has the right to tell us we're wrong, or gross, or whatever other unsolicited feedback people feel the need to dole out. As one of our contributors, Roxie Jane Hunt, brilliantly explained in an article on the topic : "You don't have to understand it...It is simply a choice made by a woman you have never met, regarding her body and how she chooses to use it, and it is not your place to judge that."