Emma Watson’s 10 Most Inspiring Quotes

On the one hand, it seems impossible that Emma Watson is already 27 years old because we all know her so well as that precocious preteen Hermione Granger. On the other, Watson's thoughtful statements about gender equality and other important issues are wise beyond their years.
We've always admired the Harry Potter actress, but it's been inspiring to see her grow into such an informed, well-spoken, and passionate advocate for women's rights. She's addressed the United Nations, stared down hackers, and motivated us all — men and women — to be just a little bit better. She's graceful, yet grounded, intelligent, but approachable. She's everything you'd want a movie star to be. She's also everything you'd want a young woman to be.
Bear that in mind as you discover some of Watson's most powerful quotes. Here's to another year of greatness, gal.