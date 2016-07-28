Haunting Photos Explore A 26-Year-Old’s Death From Bulimia

In her work, photographer Laia Abril is no stranger to the destruction inflicted by eating disorders. Four years ago, she embarked on a multi-part project to explore the mental turmoil that those who suffer from these disorders endure. The first part highlighted bulimia; the second shone a light on anorexia and "thinspiration" on the Internet.
In her book The Epilogue, Abril turns her lens not on disordered eating itself, but on what can come after. Cammy Robinson was 26 years old when she had a seizure that led to a fatal heart attack; her death was the end point of a years-long struggle with bulimia. In chapter three of The Epilogue, Abril uses her own photography, Robinson family snapshots, and official documents to deconstruct the grieving process of Cammy's family, who worked closely with Abril to create the The Epilogue. The experience of reading the hardcover book is physical as well as emotional: Its pages are inserted and folded intricately, and the reader herself takes apart Cammy's story.
Click through for nine images from The Epilogue.
