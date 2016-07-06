Have Amazing Sex This Summer

As the temperature (and for us unlucky non-desert-dwellers, the humidity index) continues to rise, how can we keep the spark alive when all we want to do is stand, zombie-like, in front of a fan? With these tips, you just might be able to cool off while heating things up.
1. Get your partner to help wash the car or water the plants, and don’t be afraid to start a friendly water war. With any luck, it’ll lead to something a bit more playful than your household chores.
2. So, you never got around to booking that beach getaway; who cares? You can still find a more local change of scenery. Even if it’s just volunteering to watch your friend’s apartment for a weekend, a new environment can shake up your routine and give you and your partner some much-needed downtime together.
3. Get outside. Sex on the beach can yield mixed results (sand everywhere), but pitching a tent in a quiet, secluded part of the woods can actually set the mood.
