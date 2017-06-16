The Most Famous Engagement Rings Of All Time

As the saying goes, diamonds are forever. And that is certainly the case for a handful of famous rings that still have us lusting after them years (make that decades) later. From Princess Diana and Kate Middleton’s iconic sapphire beauty to Kim Kardashian's huge emerald-cut iceberg, these sparklers stand the test of time and are pretty mesmerising to look at, too. Plus, is there anything as fun as fawning over engagement rings? Ahead are some of history's most iconic engagement rings. You may want to whip out the sunglasses for this one — these bad boys are blinding.
