From hostels to penthouse suites, there’s a hotel out there for pretty much every stripe of traveler. But what if your tastes aren't so easily defined? What if you're just as interested in brown-bagging it on a rooftop as you are in a five-star meal? Dive-bar environments with mint Danish design? What if you're a
hipster creative-minded millennial?
With more and more of us wanting something that's in between the Four Seasons and Motel 6, a bevy of hotels have been popping up to cater to our curated needs. Whether you’re an art-festival aficionado or a jet-setting bohemian, look no further: These properties are bound to make you feel right at home when you're anywhere but.