Travel is essential (at least, we think so) but it can take its toll on your bank account. Scouring the Internet for affordable accommodation is a real drag and no one wants to wind up in some gross old hotel filled with bedbugs just because you were trying to save a few pounds.



Luckily, the latest trend in travel is the “poshtel,” which is defined as a luxury hostel that caters to voyagers who expect a little more from their stay. Poshtels are popping up around the globe, especially in Europe, and offer a communal feel paired with a cool, boutique hotel vibe. Most even feature private rooms, just in case you feel too old to be sharing a dorm with nine other women.



We’ve selected fifteen of the best poshtels that you should consider when booking your next trip. Just promise you’ll use some of your savings to send us a souvenir.

