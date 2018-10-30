Is it just us, or does Zara love sneaking up on us? They've done it before — with a full beachwear collection that secretly launched on their Home site earlier this year. The masterminds behind our favourite fast-fashion retailer are back to their old tricks. On one of our weekly Zara check-ups, we spotted something brand-spanking new hidden in their new feature, "Corner Shops." Alongside collections pegged Dress Time, Timeless, TRF and Join Life is a shop made entirely of fashion-forward maternity wear, a new line called Mom.
We have to give it to them — this is some seriously good timing. With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry expecting their first child this spring, there's no better time than now for Zara to jump on the maternity bandwagon. And after scrolling through the collection, we're just waiting for our favourite pregnant Duchess to be spotted donning a piece or two. From long dress coats to fitted knit dresses, this collection was basically made for the royal mother-to-be. So, we say, beat Meghan Markle to the punch and snatch up one (or all) of Zara's maternity pieces ahead. It's only a matter of time before you're #twinning with the Duchess of Sussex.
