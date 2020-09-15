15 Fall Boots To Help You Make Peace With The End Of Sandal Season

Sandal season is pretty much winding down across Canada (single tear). And, unless you’re a devotee of the socks-with-sandals look, it’s time to start thinking about fall footwear. A stylish pair of boots is the perfect upgrade for your new-season wardrobe.
From fun, runway-inspired pairs to classic black boots you’ll wear for years to come, the possibilities are pretty much endless. Just look for a style that is versatile — a pair you can wear with cute sweatpants or a cute little dress — and well-designed for transitional weather, and the havoc it can wreak on your footwear.
Here are 15 pairs of fall boots to check out now.
