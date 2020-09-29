12 Pairs Of Snow-Worthy Winter Boots That Still Look Cute

If you’re like me, you probably own two different types of winter boots: stylish ones to wear out or (in the before times) to the office, and a super warm-but-clunky pair for snowstorms and walking the dog.
This winter, it’s time for a go-everywhere pair of winter boots that is equal parts fashionable and functional. Here’s what to look for: high quality, durable materials (think rubber outsoles, insulation and wool linings); design details, like anti-slip soles, that address freezing temps and wet, slippery weather conditions; and a versatile, comfortable style and height. And if you’re planning to spend a lot of time outdoors this winter, definitely buy a pair that is temperature-rated for however cold it usually gets where you live.
