Your Summer Sex Bucket List Is Here

Summer is the sexiest season — and I’m not just saying that. A survey by sex toy retailer Lovehoney found that people have the most sex in July, followed by August, June, and May (the least sexy month? November). And a Villanova University study found that Google searches for sex and dating-related words (including everything from “eHarmony” to “boobs”) spiked in June and July. And hey, that makes sense: summer means more daylight hours, less clothing, and often more free time, too.
Summer sex can be hot in both meanings of the word. If you’ve ever tried to get it on in 95-degree heat with no air conditioning, you know that sometimes it’s just too hot to want to touch anyone, even the sexiest person alive. That’s when it’s time to get creative, whether that means watching each other masturbate or jumping in a cool shower together.
“If you love hot, sweaty sex, then summer is the season for you!” says Daniel Saynt, sex educator and Chief Conspirator at sex and cannabis members club the New Society for Wellness. “If the thought of someone sweating on you during sex turns you off more than seeing a Trump tweet trending, consider a few tips to make sunny time sexy time more enjoyable,” he adds. He suggests picking less contact-focused sex positions and buying some waterproof sheeting. “Blast the AC, break out the fans, and have a few towels and water by your bedside to allow for brief breaks to wick off.”
Here are some suggestions for summer sex that will get you hot in a good way.
Go Skinny Dipping
Find a private pool or a secluded shoreline and jump in naked. We’ve got some sexy skinny-dipping stories to inspire you.
Make Out In A Lake
Get inspired by YA book-turned-movie After and make out in a lake, then finger your partner on the shore. You could also do the fingering part in the water. Whatever floats your boat.
Have Sex In A Pool
Play With An Ice Cube
Run ice cubes all over your partner’s body and leave a trail of water. Make sure you focus on their nipples for a while.
Turn Your Bedroom Into An Icebox
Have Shower Sex
Keep the water temperature cool and have sex in the shower. If you’re worried about slipping, you can make out and fool around in the shower before moving to the bed.
Have Sex On The Beach
Make your cocktail a reality by having sex on a private beach or secluded area. Just don’t forget to bring a large towel, because if it gets in the wrong place, sand can really hurt.
Change Up Positions
Skip missionary and minimize sweat with a less-contact-focused position like doggy style, cowgirl, or oral sex. Keep your and your partner’s sweat levels in mind. “If your partner runs hot, consider position where you're on top to prevent an unwanted summer shower,” Saynt suggests.
Get Busy Outdoors
Whether in your own backyard or in a quiet part of the forest while camping, summer is the perfect time to try out outdoor sex.
Have Sex In A Tent
Try Mutual Masturbation
Watching each other masturbate can be really sexy, and sometimes it’s just too hot to touch another person. Even someone you are incredibly attracted to.
Use Ice During Oral
Experiment with temperature play during oral, touching your partner with an ice cube in between teasing them with your tongue and mouth.
