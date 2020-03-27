How Shrimps’ Hannah Weiland Is Finding Joy In Isolation

The uncertainty of the situation is scary, however it has made me appreciate my amazing team even more than usual – seeing them adapt and work together to get through this time has been inspiring. You can see this feeling of being in it together across the fashion industry and in everyday life across the world. I think we will all come out of this with a positive outlook and appreciation for friends, family, nature, sunshine, art, literature, flowers – all those essential things that we might have taken for granted or not had the time to fully appreciate before!