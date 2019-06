Netflix Canada Has Some Sweet Additions This July

I still don’t understand how Emily Blunt was not nominated for an Oscar for her role as Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns . Sure, it was a stacked year and with Glenn Close vs Olivia Coleman (Coleman won), there was no way she was going to win but I still can’t believe she didn’t even get a nomination. This performance is brilliant, and it should be graded even higher because of the sheer degree of difficulty. Blunt had to follow in the footsteps of Julie Andrews. JULIE ANDREWS. It should have been an impossible task. It should have been a flop. Despite mediocre reviews and a shaky supporting performance by Lin Manuel Miranda (I love him and he’s great at literally everything else so this is okay), I promise this film is not a flop. Emily Blunt proves she’s one of the greatest actresses of her generation and may even get you to believe in magic for a couple of hours.