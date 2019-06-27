Netflix Canada Has Some Sweet Additions This July

Summertime is great. It’s patio season. The sun is shining. Parks are calling. Outside is like, “you up?” every minute from sunrise until sunset. It’s great, really, but with perpetual nice weather also comes the pressure to be outside all the time. As Oprah says, “rainy days are like sunny days with lower expectations.” I don’t remember where or when Oprah said this, but it’s a quote that comes to mind every summer when I’m torn between the fleeting soaring temperatures and my general affinity for staying inside and watching television at all times. Sometimes, you just want a rainy day with low expectations! The titles coming to Netflix will make you yearn for a rainy day, and give you guilt-free reasons to park it on your couch with only the expectation of being thoroughly entertained. Here’s what to watch on Netflix Canada in July, plus everything that’s coming and going.
When Orange is the New Black debuted, Netflix was still in its infancy as an original content creator. The show would kick off Netflix’s streaming domination and catapult the service into an Emmy awards contender, not just a place where you could catch old episodes of The Office (which is coincidentally, also leaving the service). With its seventh and final season, OITNB is ushering in the end of an era, and saying goodbye to a cast of characters that remain why the show is so beloved. This season picks up with Piper dealing with adjusting to life outside of Litchfield, Taystee staring down a potential life sentence, and Uzo Aduba still giving the performance of a lifetime as Suzanne. The way she delivers “ice cream… and justice” in the trailer solidifies why she’s a two-time Emmy winner. July 26
Yes, I am going to recommend Queer Eye every chance I can. I love this show, and I love that the seasons keep coming in HOT even more. It feels like Season 3 just dropped, and we’re already getting another dose of our fave Fab 5 doling out emotional makeovers and invaluable life advice to strangers while we sob in our living rooms. The boys are back in Kansas City with 8 new “heroes” to help find their capes and 8 more chances to Tan to perfect his “French tuck.” My tear ducts may not survive but I AM READY. July 19
The Stranger Things kids may not have to worry about homework over their summer break, but they do have to battle interdimensional monsters so, you know, same. Eleven and the gang have to deal with the threat of creepy creatures terrorizing them outside the Upside Down in a season that Gaten Matarazzo teased as: “definitely gorier, which is pretty cool. If you don't like gore stuff, I mean, watch it anyway. It's not for the faint of heart, as some may say." My heart is faint, but I’m going to power through anyway — and not just for Billy, in all his mullet glory, on shirtless pool duty. July 4
“Boys are taught to become somebody. Girls are taught to find somebody. I have chosen to do neither of those dog shit things.” That’s how Katherine Ryan opens the trailer for Glitter Room, her new Netflix comedy special. She ends it with, “there’s not a person here who wouldn’t f-ck Celine Dion!” Ryan is Canadian so she’s allowed to make crass cracks about Celine. If those jokes don’t already give you an idea of Ryan’s unfiltered, irreverent comedy, here’s another tease from Netflix itself: “Fresh from a tour, comedian Katherine Ryan shares shrewd observations about school bullies, revenge bodies and raising a very fancy child.” Ryan is a Canadian single mom raising a British daughter. Let the hilarity ensue. July 1
Keeps the laughs going with the latest installment of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. The premise is simple: Seinfeld picks up one of his famous friends in a fancy vintage car and they go get coffee. Rinse. Repeat. This season, Seth Rogen, Jamie Foxx, Melissa Villaseñor, Eddie Murphy, Bridget Everett, Ricky Gervais, and Martin Short will all be getting their caffeine fix in a nice whip while talking about nothing with the guy who got famous with a show about nothing. July 14
Spider-Man: Homecoming
There are many Spider-Man movies. There have been a lot of movies about everyone’s favourite friendly neighbourhood vigilante in the past two decades, with several different actors taking on the role. In my humble opinion, Tom Holland is the best live-action Spider-Man of all time. I said what I said. That’s not including Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse, which is the best Spider-Man film of all time. I said what I said. Tom Holland proved his Spidey skills in Spider-Man: Homecoming, a top 5 MCU movie, and pretty much a perfect teen coming of age film masquerading as a superhero blockbuster. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home is about to hit theatres so it’s a good time to revisit this instant classic. Also, it gives me an excuse to link to Far From Home villain Jake Gyllenhaal passionately defending Sean Paul during a recent press stop. You’re welcome. July 1
Jackie Brown
In December, Jackie Brown will celebrate its 22nd anniversary. In those 22 years, some parts of the film haven’t aged the greatest and others reveal a crime thriller that was ahead of its time. Quentin Tarantino’s tribute to Blaxploitation films of the ’70s is iconic because of Pam Grier, whose career found a second life in the aftermath of her Golden-Globe nominated performance. Grier plays Jackie Brown — based off a bestselling book — a flight attendant who smuggles money. Samuel L Jackson, Michael Keaton, Bridget Fonda, and Robert De Niro also star. July 1
Mary Poppins Returns
I still don’t understand how Emily Blunt was not nominated for an Oscar for her role as Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns. Sure, it was a stacked year and with Glenn Close vs Olivia Coleman (Coleman won), there was no way she was going to win but I still can’t believe she didn’t even get a nomination. This performance is brilliant, and it should be graded even higher because of the sheer degree of difficulty. Blunt had to follow in the footsteps of Julie Andrews. JULIE ANDREWS. It should have been an impossible task. It should have been a flop. Despite mediocre reviews and a shaky supporting performance by Lin Manuel Miranda (I love him and he’s great at literally everything else so this is okay), I promise this film is not a flop. Emily Blunt proves she’s one of the greatest actresses of her generation and may even get you to believe in magic for a couple of hours. July 9
Vox Lux
Speaking of Oscar-worthy performances, give it up for Natalie Portman in Vox Lux. The film had a bunch of buzz coming out of TIFF last year but it tapered off by awards season. The entire movie got mixed reviews but critics agreed that Portman pulled off an impressive, transformative performance like we’ve never seen before. She plays Celeste, a woman navigating her 30s, a “scandal-ridden music career,” being a mom to a teenager, and dealing with a domineering manager (Jude Law). July 3
In this remake of a 2010 French film of the same name, Frank Grillo and Anthony Mackie star as an unlikely duo who have to take down gangsters and corrupt cops. Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix: “To save his pregnant wife, an emergency room nurse unwillingly partners with an injured murder suspect in a race against time and renegade cops.” Marcia Gay Harden, Teyonah Parris, and Boris McGiver also star. July 12
Avail. 7/1/19
Carfarnaúm
From Dusk Till Dawn
Ghostbusters
Girlfight
Jackie Brown
Jumaji
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Life as We Know It
Midnight Express
Mike Tyson Mysteries: Season 4
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Swiped
The Fate of the Furious
The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: S2
War Against Women
War for the Planet of the Apes
Avail. 7/2/19
Avail. 7/3/19
The Blues Brothers
Dazed and Confused
The Kingdom
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Scorpion King
Sea of Love
Vox Lux
Avail. 7/4/19
Kakegurui: Season 2
Avail. 7/6/19
Sicilian Ghost Story
Avail. 7/8/19
The Emoji Movie
Avail. 7/9/19
Disney's Mary Poppins Returns
Avail. 7/10/19
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Avail. 7/11/19
Avail. 7/12/19
Blown Away
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1
Avail. 7/15/19
American History X
Hall Pass
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 1
Avail. 7/16/19
Avail. 7/17/19
Avail. 7/18/19
Secret Obsession (Netflix Film)
Suits: Season 8
Avail. 7/19/19
Avail. 7/24/19
The Great Hack (Netflix Original)
Avail. 7/25/19
Avail. 7/26/19
Anna and the Apocalypse
Boi (Netflix Film).
Girls With Balls (Netflix Film)
Nobody's Fool
The Son (Netflix Film)
Avail. 7/30/19
Hot Summer Nights
Avail. 7/31/19
Leaving 7/2/19
Bring It On
Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Leaving 7/14/19
The Holiday
Leaving 7/15/19
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 7/24/19
Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy
