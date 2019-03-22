What To Watch On Netflix Canada This Weekend

The entirety of my Netflix consumption this week has been Queer Eye: Season 3. But the show was on my list of recommendations last weekend, so I’m not going to write too many words on how Bobby works harder than every other member of the Fab 5 and how he not only did his job during the “Black Girl Magic” episode but also Karamo’s and he deserves all the Emmys. I’m also not going to rant about how Antoni is still a useless pretty face and how Jonathan has really come around on letting his makeover subjects keep their beards. I WILL NOT cry again while I recap how moving the Jones sisters episode was and tell you that when Mary got her smile back, I smiled so hard through my tears that my face hurt. I’m not going do any of that. Instead, I’m going to tell you what else to watch that isn’t Queer Eye (but seriously, if you haven’t watched season 3, I don’t understand what you’re waiting for). Here are my five picks for what to watch on Netflix this weekend.
Netflix announced that it was cancelling One Day At A Time after three seasons less than two weeks ago. Since then, there's been uproar from fans who desperately want the show to be saved by a network, but the show’s Netflix deal prohibits it from moving to another streaming service. There have been so many valid points made about why One Day At A Time should live on — its impeccable representation of the LGBTQ+ Latinx community, the fact that Netflix spent an exorbitant amount of money to keep Friends, a show that has been off the air for DECADES — but the best reason One Day At A Time should exist is that it’s really good. It deserves to be on television and its format is perfect for a network sitcom. Catch up on ODAAT this weekend and join the celeb-endorsed #SaveODAAT movement.
Madeleine McCann is the latest subject of the true-crime craze. We’ve been following every detail uncovered in the podcast Maddie and the eight-episode Netflix docu-series The Disappearance of Madeleine McCain. The documentary explores the mystery surrounding the disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine from an apartment in Portugal while on vacation with her parents. There’s suspected murder, potential child trafficking rings, and an unsolved case the world is obsessing over again. Go ahead and go down the hole of trying to solve Madeleine’s case, but don’t forget about these missing girls of colour who don’t have their own documentaries.
I’ve suggested you watch Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj before, but this week he deserves another shout-out because, as new episodes stream on Netflix weekly, Minhaj continues to prove himself as one of the brightest comedians in the late-night political satire genre. In his latest headline-grabbing monologue, he calls out India's elections and the country's prime minister, Narendra Modi, who he compares to Donald Trump. Minhaj has faced backlash and calls for a boycott of his show, but I’m here to tell everyone to watch it. Minhaj is the John Stewart successor Samantha Bee already is and Trevor Noah is still trying to become. He’s smart, funny, critical, cutting, and deserving of all the hype.
Pack your bags for summer camp! It’s going to get sticky and strange! Stranger Things just dropped the trailer for its third season, and it promises to be full of creepy surprises. It’s summer in the '80s and the kids we’ve all grown to love aren’t quite kids anymore. They’re dealing with regular teen stuff like other dimensions and monsters lurking in the distance. I don’t actually know what they dealt with in season 2 because I chickened out one episode in, but with season 3 coming on July 4, we’ve got some time to catch up. I say “we” because I can’t be the only one who gets so scared during this show they have to turn it off and watch To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before again, right? Let's catch up and get through the next season together.
Speaking of catching up, the latest Pretty Little Liars spin-off, The Perfectionists, is happening, and if you want to follow what mischief PLL OG villains Mona and Alison get up to, you’re going to want a refresher. All six insane seasons of Pretty Little Liars are streaming on Netflix Canada now, and I promise if you missed out on the lying, manipulation, evil twins, twists, and turns the first time around, you won't regret buckling down and binging it now. The Perfectionists premiered on Freeform this week and picks up two years after the Pretty Little Liars finale left off. Original little liar Ashley Benson is directing an episode but no word on whether her other castmates will reprise their roles on the show.
