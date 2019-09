What To Watch On Netflix Canada This Weekend

The entirety of my Netflix consumption this week has been Queer Eye: Season 3 . But the show was on my list of recommendations last weekend, so I’m not going to write too many words on how Bobby works harder than every other member of the Fab 5 and how he not only did his job during the “Black Girl Magic” episode but also Karamo’s and he deserves all the Emmys. I’m also not going to rant about how Antoni is still a useless pretty face and how Jonathan has really come around on letting his makeover subjects keep their beards. I WILL NOT cry again while I recap how moving the Jones sisters episode was and tell you that when Mary got her smile back , I smiled so hard through my tears that my face hurt. I’m not going do any of that. Instead, I’m going to tell you what else to watch that isn’t Queer Eye (but seriously, if you haven’t watched season 3, I don’t understand what you’re waiting for). Here are my five picks for what to watch on Netflix this weekend.