What To Watch on Netflix Canada This Weekend

BREAKING NEWS: Americans take college admissions very seriously. If you’re taking a break from obsessing over Operation Varsity Blues but you still can’t get enough of SATs and college prep DRAMA, I’ve got a movie for you. Candy Jar is a saccharine teen rom-com about two debate team rivals who are competing to get into the colleges of their dreams. Bennett (Jacob Latimore) and Lona (Sami Gayle) go to great lengths to sabotage each other – before falling in love – and I’m sure they’d be the MOST pissed to find out they could have lost their spots in college to the kids of scammers. Candy Jar reminds you of the kids who do work hard to get into their dream schools, and that maybe unaffordable secondary education is the real scam after all.