Piper Perabo Shares Her Morning & Bedtime Rituals

Coffee run: Feeling like a local in every city

No matter where I'm working, I find the greatest coffee shop in that city. I even choose where I'm going to live based on if I can walk to the best coffee shop in that town. The first thing I do in the morning is jump out of bed, throw on a coat and a hat, and walk to a coffee shop. If I'm doing a movie in Bucharest or Romania or wherever, after three mornings of going to the same coffee shop in a row, by the fourth morning you walk in and no matter what city or place in the world they're like, “Hey, good morning!" They remember you. At least there's one person in the world who knows you and says good morning. You begin to feel part of a place really quickly. Then I come back to the house, take a shower, get ready, and go to work.