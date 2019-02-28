The 10 Best Shows & Movies Coming To Netflix Canada This March

It’s almost here. Can you feel it? The birds chirping. The ground thawing. The people around you getting over their winter bitterness and acting nice again. Just me? If March goes according to plan, it will signal the end of Netflix high-season, when you can stay inside with no remorse. You might be tempted to leave your binge-watching cocoon as the weather warms up but there are so many great TV series and films coming to Netflix, your couch is going to win over that tempting early spring breeze every time. Here are the top 10 titles coming to Netflix Canada in March.
If you haven’t sobbed your face off while five gay men give someone a life makeover, you haven’t lived. Since it debuted last year, Queer Eye has won an Emmy and catapulted its five stars into Hollywood It Boys. Antoni, Jonathan, Karamo, Tan, and Bobby are back for a third season of heartwarming stories and tear-inducing, post-transformation reveals. The new season finds the Queer Eye guys leaving their Atlanta loft for a road trip to Kansas City, Missouri. I can just imagine the human messes they’re going to find in Kansas City. I can’t freaking wait. If that wasn’t enough, Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! is also happening. It’s a four-part series following the guys as they become friends with Japanese men and women. Inject this content directly into my veins please. March 15
I get so jealous when someone tells me they haven’t seen On My Block yet. I would pay good money to swap brains with that person so I could relive the utter JOY that is watching On My Block for the first time. On My Block is about a group of teenagers living in an inner-city neighbourhood. The cast is perfect and the show is so funny, smart, and moving, you’ll mainline the entire first season, which ends with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, in one sitting. You’ve have to watch season 2 to see if your favourite character survives. March TBD
3. Space Jam
Greetings earthlings, we have now taken over your radio! If you don’t know the line that comes after that one in the seminal track “Hit Em High” from the Space Jam soundtrack, you are either too old, too young, or too devoid of taste. It holds up as one of the greatest songs in soundtrack history. I haven’t watched Space Jam in years so I’m not sure if the movie holds up as well as LL Cool J’s verse on “Hit Em High,” but there’s only one way to find out. Plus, you’re going to want to re-familiarize yourself with the movie before the reboot starring LeBron James comes out. March 1
A Netflix original starring a Black woman in her sixties? And that Black woman is Alfre Woodard? Um, Netflix should just add this straight to my “Watch it Again?” tab. Yes, I would like to watch it again, Netflix. The answer is always yes. Woodard plays Juanita, a woman who is sick of taking care of her grown children who do not have their sh-t together, so she takes a bus to Paper Moon, Montana to reinvent herself. Bookmark March 8th to watch Juanita get her groove back.
When the Booth family returned for another season of hijinks, five years after the show was cancelled, it was like they never left. Michael and his brood of bumbling eccentrics are back on their bullsh-t but this time, there’s a murder involved. Rumour has it that this will be the last installment of the show, potentially due to Jeffrey Tambor’s ongoing sexual harassment allegations and the cast’s bizarre defense of his behaviour (they’ve since apologized). If you’d rather stick to the on-screen drama, the final half of season 5 drops March 15.
6. Turn Up Charlie
Idris. Elba. Need I say more? Elba plays Charlie, a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor. Elba actually does DJ on his days off from being Hollywood’s hottest leading man, and he co-created the series and serves as its executive producer. But aside from the DJ part, this isn’t autobiographical. Charlie tries to solve his problems by becoming a “manny” to his famous best friend’s rebellious daughter, played by Frankie Hervey. Turn Up Charlie also stars Piper Perabo and JJ Field. March 15
7. Amy Schumer Growing
Amy Schumer is not, as Spike Lee would say, “my cup of tea,” but I know she’s got a loyal following so this is for you. In her new comedy special, she’s getting personal as usual, sharing details of her pregnancy and whirlwind marriage. Topics include: how her husband Chris Fischer proposed, personal growth, her pregnancy nausea, and how she never wants to be a bridesmaid again. Well, at least we can agree on that. March 19
8. Triple Frontier
Remember those photos of Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund, and Charlie Hunnam wrestling on a beach? Remember when we were first introduced to Ben Affleck’s hideous “phoenix rising from the ashes” back tattoo? Triple Frontier has already given us so much. The film stars all of the aforementioned actors (and Pedro Pascal) as former Special Forces operatives who band together to plan a heist in South America. Expect danger, intrigue, and shirtless heartthrobs. I’m in. March 6
If it feels like you’ve been waiting forever for the final half of Suits season 7 to hit Netflix, it’s because you have. The final episodes of this season will show the end of Mike and Rachel’s story, and another glimpse of Meghan Markle in a wedding dress. These are The Duchess of Sussex’s final scenes on screen as an actress, and I can’t believe Netflix has made us wait this long. The suspense is killing me. I could go over the rest of the plot (Harvey and Donna are still dancing around the inevitable, Jessica is still missed dearly, Louis Litt is still insufferable), but we all know that Markle is the real draw here. March 28
If you haven’t already noticed, I watch a lot of television. I have never had a reaction to a TV show in my life like the noise that left my body during the final scene of Jane The Virgin season 4. It’s the cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers. I screamed so loud my dog hid from me for an hour. I am not exaggerating. If you love Jane The Virgin, you MUST catch up on season 4. I don’t trust myself to disclose anything else about the season because #nospoilers. You’ve got some time to catch up before season 5. HURRY. March 28
See below for a full list of the titles coming and leaving Netflix Canada in March.
Avail. 3/1/19
A Monster Calls
Budapest (Netflix Film)
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians (Netflix Original)
Dog Days
La La Land
Larva Island: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Losers (Netflix Original)
PAW Patrol: Season 5
River's Edge (Netflix Film)
Space Jam
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (Netflix Film)
The Dark Knight Rises
The Girl on the Train
Your Son (Netflix Film)
Avail. 3/2/19
Romance is a Bonus Book - Streaming Every Saturday (Netflix Original)
Avail. 3/3/19
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 - Streaming Every Sunday (Netflix Original)
Avail. 3/5/19
Disney's Christopher Robin
Life
Avail. 3/6/19
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Happy Gilmore
Lucy
Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2(Netflix Original)
Avail. 3/7/19
The Order (Netflix Original)
Avail. 3/8/19
After Life (Netflix Original)
Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! (Netflix Original)
Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence (Netflix Original)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix Original)
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
Immortals (Netflix Original)
Juanita (Netflix Film)
Shadow (Netflix Original)
Walk. Ride. Rodeo (Netflix Film)
Avail. 3/11/19
Timeless: Season 2
Avail. 3/12/19
Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits (Netflix Original)
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6(Netflix Original)
Avail. 3/13/19
Triple Frontier (Netflix Film)
Avail. 3/15/19
Arrested Development: Season 5 B (Netflix Original)
Burn Out (Netflix Film)
Dry Martina (Netflix Film)
Girl (Netflix Film)
If I Hadn't Met You (Netflix Original)
Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Love, Death & Robots (Netflix Original)
Paskal (Netflix Film)
Robozuna: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 10
YooHoo to the Rescue (Netflix Original)
Avail. 3/16/19
Green Door (Netflix Original)
Avail. 3/20/19
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Avail. 3/21/19
Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend (Netflix Original)
Avail. 3/22/19
Carlo & Malik (Netflix Original)
Charlie's Colorforms City (Netflix Original)
Delhi Crime (Netflix Original)
Historia de un crimen: Colosio (Netflix Original)
Mirage (Netflix Original)
Most Beautiful Thing (Netflix Original)
ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre (Netflix Original)
Selling Sunset (Netflix Original)
The Death of Stalin
The Dirt (Netflix Film)
The OA Part II (Netflix Original)
Avail. 3/23/19
Kubo and the Two Strings
Avail. 3/26/19
Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid (Netflix Original)
Avail. 3/28/19
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Avail. 3/29/19
15 August (Netflix Film)
Bayoneta (Netflix Film)
McQueen
Osmosis (Netflix Original)
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Highwaymen (Netflix Film)
The Legend of Cocaine Island (Netflix Original)
Traitors (Netflix Original)
Avail. 3/31/19
El sabor de las margaritas (Netflix Original)
Love, Rosie
Snowpiercer
The Giver
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Netflix Original)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection
Tyler Perry's The Single Moms Club
Leaving 3/5/19
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Bridesmaids
Fear
National Lampoon's Animal House
Neighbors
Leaving 3/18/19
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Leaving 3/31/19
Blade: Trinity
Clerks 2
Hairspray
Hanna
Lucky Number Slevin
Men in Black 3
Party of Five: Seasons 1-6
The Back-Up Plan
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
