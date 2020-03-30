Everything Coming To Netflix Canada In April

What a difference a month makes. A few weeks ago, I was trying to convince you to stay home from your March Break vacations to binge all of Netflix Canada's new offerings. Now, travel bans are in place, social-distancing and self-isolation are the new way of life, and watching Netflix Canada through a global pandemic seems to be the collective coping mechanism of the entire world.
We’re over 14 days into this new reality and you’re probably sick of scrolling through the must-watch list of TV shows and movies you’ve already seen (allow my recommendations for hidden gems to save you). But the good news is that April brings a whole new batch of content to keep you company.
Here’s what's new on Netflix Canada in April, plus everything that’s coming and going.