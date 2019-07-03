A Single Girl’s Guide To Her Friends Getting Boyfriends

First, being busy is not annoying. Everyone is allowed to be exactly the kind of busy that they are. It is not for me to judge the way anyone spends their time in any instance, much less as it relates to how much time they spend with me. We are all our own unique kind of busy, and the friends you’ll have forever will make it known they’re worth investing time in because they’ll be just as willing to spend time with you. If I’m the one annoyed with a friend for not paying me enough attention, I need to address what’s going on with me that feels annoyed by her in the first place. I am the one responsible for making me happy, not other people.