How “Ifs” And “Thens” Are Hurting Single Women

Shut out the ifs and thens. Enjoy activities and self love and personal growth for what they are — not for their potential to put us in the cosmic path of a partner. FYI, I think we’re already on the path of whatever goals and desires we have — including partnership. I fully trust that what we want will find its way to us, and that we don’t have to “fix” ourselves first in order to get it. We’re just as valid and worthy as everyone else. We don’t have to know the future. It has our back anyway.